Dodge & Cox Trims Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Dodge & Cox lessened its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,603,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,198 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 11.55% of Brighthouse Financial worth $437,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.06. 2,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,738. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

