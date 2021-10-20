Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Position Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,682 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of Donaldson worth $10,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Donaldson by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $69.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

