Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,903 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Donaldson worth $18,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 64.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,309,000 after buying an additional 244,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,321,000 after buying an additional 210,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,423,000 after buying an additional 173,705 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 431.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after buying an additional 131,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 33.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 530,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after buying an additional 131,430 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

DCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.71. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.