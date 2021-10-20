Donegal Group (DGICA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Donegal Group to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $200.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.07. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $16.48.

In related news, Director Barry C. Huber bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $91,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,247.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donegal Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 497.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Donegal Group worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

