DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Sells $1,073,000.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.60, for a total transaction of $1,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $1,107,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $952,500.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 62,016 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $11,383,036.80.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,042. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.28. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 147.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 40.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.65.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

