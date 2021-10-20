DoYourTip (DYT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17,969.00

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000804 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. DoYourTip has a market cap of $757,655.56 and approximately $17,969.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.99 or 0.00447881 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.08 or 0.00942074 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

