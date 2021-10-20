Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 954 ($12.46) and last traded at GBX 960 ($12.54). Approximately 283,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 511,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,010 ($13.20).

Several research analysts recently commented on GROW shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price target on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price target on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.80) price target on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Draper Esprit to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 16.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,050.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 926.79.

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

