Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Stock Price Down 5%

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Shares of Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 954 ($12.46) and last traded at GBX 960 ($12.54). Approximately 283,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 511,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,010 ($13.20).

Several research analysts recently commented on GROW shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price target on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price target on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.80) price target on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Draper Esprit to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 16.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,050.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 926.79.

About Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

