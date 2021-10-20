Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Raised to C$26.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s current price.

D.UN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.06.

D.UN stock traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.95. The company had a trading volume of 97,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.42. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$16.84 and a one year high of C$24.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.50.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

