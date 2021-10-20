Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Increases Dividend to $0.81 Per Share

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.8089 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.78.

DRETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.21. 227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95.

Several research firms recently commented on DRETF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

