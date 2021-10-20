Drep [new] (DREP) Price Up 5% This Week

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded up 5% against the dollar. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $27.01 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00040424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.65 or 0.00186906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00092520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

