Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,185 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.27% of Dril-Quip worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRQ stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $872.31 million, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

