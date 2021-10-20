Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,434 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Dropbox worth $44,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 1,399.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 114,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Dropbox by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,330,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,338,000 after buying an additional 155,893 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dropbox by 890.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,475,000 after buying an additional 3,375,611 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $27,994.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,548 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -71.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

