DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Price Hits $0.0106

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded up 84.6% against the U.S. dollar. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $57.93 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00041316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.08 or 0.00191323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00092706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

DSLA Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,831,294,407 coins and its circulating supply is 5,469,284,262 coins. The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

