DubaiCoin Price Up 1,027.6% Over Last 7 Days (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00044286 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00019822 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005234 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

