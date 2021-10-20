Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) by 104.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.83% of Duddell Street Acquisition worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSAC. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,275,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 477,631 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,597,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,555,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,467,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 230,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 143,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

DSAC opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

