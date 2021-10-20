Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on DUFRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dufry in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dufry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

DUFRY opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. Dufry has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

