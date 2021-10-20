Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.07

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.07 and traded as high as C$8.23. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$8.15, with a volume of 549,470 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPM. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.32 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.07.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$214.65 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.2868265 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

In other news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 771,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.53 per share, with a total value of C$5,807,889.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 771,300 shares in the company, valued at C$5,807,889. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$82,829.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,555.60. Insiders purchased a total of 1,053,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,377 over the last ninety days.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

