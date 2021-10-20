Dusk Network Price Up 17.7% Over Last Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. Dusk Network has a market cap of $68.62 million and $2.82 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00041822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.69 or 0.00191228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00092907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,663,707 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars.

