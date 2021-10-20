Dvision Network (DVI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.66 Million

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, Dvision Network has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Dvision Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000858 BTC on exchanges. Dvision Network has a total market cap of $116.02 million and $7.66 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00042501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.23 or 0.00195764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00094560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

About Dvision Network

DVI is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Dvision Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dvision Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dvision Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

