Dynamic (DYN) One Day Volume Hits $256.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and $256.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,919.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.96 or 0.06254541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.05 or 0.00314090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $647.15 or 0.00981726 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00084085 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.90 or 0.00398821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.69 or 0.00265000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.68 or 0.00254367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

