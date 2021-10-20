Dynamite Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $179,672.88 and $162,616.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.05 or 0.00442691 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000145 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001049 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $612.13 or 0.00927864 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 733,234 coins and its circulating supply is 382,628 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

