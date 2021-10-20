Dynatrace (DT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Dynatrace has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $0.150-$0.160 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $0.600-$0.630 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, analysts expect Dynatrace to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 296.09, a P/E/G ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $78.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.19.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatrace stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,032 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

