Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.48. Approximately 10,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,245,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

DVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $73,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,428,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,944,455. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 75,987 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 14.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

