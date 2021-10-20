Dynex Capital (DX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 242.43%. On average, analysts expect Dynex Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $623.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $20.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynex Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 393.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,126 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Dynex Capital worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

