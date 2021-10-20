E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Stock Price Up 3.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) traded up 3.7% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $11.97. 21,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,343,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Specifically, Director Chinh Chu purchased 28,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 338,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $3,718,121.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 70,302 shares of company stock worth $765,121 and have sold 1,670,148 shares worth $19,553,674. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Research analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the third quarter valued at $113,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E2open Parent Company Profile (NYSE:ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

