Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.08. 17,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,944,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a positive return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 378,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 163,602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 3,009.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 24,427 shares during the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

