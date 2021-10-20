easyJet (ESYJY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

easyJet (OTCMKTS: ESYJY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/19/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/13/2021 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/7/2021 – easyJet is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – easyJet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/20/2021 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/17/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/14/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/14/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/10/2021 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/10/2021 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.

ESYJY stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. easyJet plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36.

Get easyJet plc alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.5097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.