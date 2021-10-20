eBay (EBAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect eBay to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. eBay has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.860-$0.900 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect eBay to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

eBay stock opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.76. eBay has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

