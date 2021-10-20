eBoost (EBST) Price Reaches $0.0301 on Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 23.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $1,530.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.06 or 0.00312349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000492 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

