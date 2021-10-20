EchoLink (EKO) Trading Up 28.9% This Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $523,154.75 and $18,727.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00041745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00193725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00093903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

