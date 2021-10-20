Eckoh (LON:ECK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $64.52

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.52 ($0.84) and traded as low as GBX 53.80 ($0.70). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 54 ($0.71), with a volume of 125,368 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.52. The company has a market cap of £137.35 million and a P/E ratio of 49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Eckoh (LON:ECK)

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Eckoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eckoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.