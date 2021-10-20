Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.45.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $219.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

