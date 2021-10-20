Edgeless 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $53.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, Edgeless has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $649,997.34 and approximately $53.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00042262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.21 or 0.00195299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00094936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.