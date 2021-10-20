Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895,803 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Edify Acquisition were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EACPU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,023,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $8,089,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,296,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,085,000.

Shares of EACPU opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

