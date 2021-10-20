Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $317.14

Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 317.14 ($4.14) and traded as low as GBX 299 ($3.91). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 306 ($4.00), with a volume of 805,860 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 317.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 331.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:EWI)

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

