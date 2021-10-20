Education Ecosystem Reaches One Day Volume of $156,006.00 (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 349.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $14.69 million and approximately $156,006.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded up 332.6% against the dollar. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0620 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00041148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.15 or 0.00191273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00092735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Coin Profile

Education Ecosystem is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

