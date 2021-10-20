Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.270-$2.270 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.500-$0.560 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.83. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

