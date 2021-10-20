eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.
In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of EGAN stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 0.35.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
