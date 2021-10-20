El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,336,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 56,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.11% of El Pollo Loco worth $61,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.
LOCO stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $553.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.
About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.
Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.