El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,336,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 56,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.11% of El Pollo Loco worth $61,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

LOCO stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $553.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

