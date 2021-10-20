Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Sells $11,931,042.80 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $11,931,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Shay Banon sold 4,150 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.61, for a total transaction of $708,031.50.

ESTC stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.73. The company had a trading volume of 536,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -103.52 and a beta of 1.10. Elastic has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $177.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.21.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 84.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

