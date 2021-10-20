Electrify.Asia Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $692,963.90 and approximately $5,465.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00041148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.15 or 0.00191273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00092735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

