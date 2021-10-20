Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to post $1.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the lowest is $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $910.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $7.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electronic Arts.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

NASDAQ EA opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,845 shares of company stock worth $5,789,014. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,440 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 54,552 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.