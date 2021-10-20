Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,976 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,239 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,651,661 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $525,218,000 after purchasing an additional 318,840 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,644,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $380,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214,385 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,621,393 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $354,858,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $361,818,000 after acquiring an additional 118,536 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,941 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.94. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,014 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

