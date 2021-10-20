Element Solutions (ESI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Element Solutions has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.350-$ EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Element Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ESI opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Element Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,748 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Element Solutions worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

