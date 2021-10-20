Elitium Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.71 or 0.00007176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a market cap of $131.42 million and $575,839.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elitium has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00042262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.21 or 0.00195299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00094936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

