Ellaism One Day Volume Reaches $5.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $31,230.57 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,194.59 or 0.06373660 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00086001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 79.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

