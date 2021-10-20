Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 140.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of Ellington Financial worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 90.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,452,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,033 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 249.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 408,035 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth about $5,797,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 90.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 289,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 137,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 168.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 127,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of EFC opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 21.48, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 155.44%. The company had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

