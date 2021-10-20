Elysian (ELY) Trading Up 11.9% This Week

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, Elysian has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $309,234.43 and $218,403.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00041822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.69 or 0.00191228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00092907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.