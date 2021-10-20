Emercoin Price Hits $0.0660 on Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0660 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $3.18 million and $16,821.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,232,850 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

