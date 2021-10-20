Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,331,000 after acquiring an additional 352,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,263,000 after buying an additional 306,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,837,000 after buying an additional 374,487 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,646,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,154,000 after buying an additional 115,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,439,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,217,000 after buying an additional 40,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $96.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.65 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.